Although it’s not close to being confirmed at the moment, it appears that a number of pundits, including Tim Sherwood, are speaking in terms of David Moyes being replaced by West Ham at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

The Scot hasn’t had the best of seasons at the helm domestically, but he’s driven his side on in Europe where they’re just 180 minutes away from a European final.

If they were to make it past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and perhaps even go on to win the competition outright, comments such as those that Sherwood has made will be seen to be bordering on disrespect.

“I think the rumour has appeared because he (Fulham’s Marco Silva) has a £6 million buy out in his contract. They can’t stop him leaving, if they (West Ham) pay that,” he said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

“Without disrespecting Fulham, it’s a bigger club – West Ham. Huge support. I think he’s a very good manager, I really do, and if they want to change David Moyes he would be a good option for them.

“Good brand of football, progressive, what the West Ham fans want to see. I think there will be a change there at West Ham, whether they win it or not.”

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that his brand of football is pleasing on the eye for want of a better phrase, and that’s not necessarily something that Moyes can claim, Silva has done nothing in the game that would suggest he would be a significant enough upgrade on the Scot.

If West Ham want to progress then they have to be looking higher up the food chain that a man who got Hull City relegated and was sacked by both Watford and Everton.

Fulham seem to have had a reasonable enough season but no better than West Ham’s from 2022/23.

Moyes has endured a bad season in results terms, but if the club believe that’s reason enough to remove him from his post then they simply have to ensure that they get a bigger name in to get them going places.

Marco Silva is not that man.