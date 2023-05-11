Former striker Ian Wright thinks Chelsea will manage to get Victor Osimhen to sign for them this summer as they hunt for a number nine.

Osimhen has been one of the form strikers in Europe this season, scoring 23 Serie A goals (28 in all competitions) for Napoli as they confirmed their first league title win in 33 years last Thursday.

As a result of his incredible campaign, the Nigerian has been linked with several European heavyweights and Wright said on his Ringer FC Podcast (via the Metro) that he can see the Blues going in for the 24-year old.

“I wonder where he’s going to end up? It wouldn’t surprise me if it was Chelsea. They’re going to try and get him I think.”

Chelsea still have Romelu Lukaku on their books however, having shipped him out on loan to Inter Milan in the summer, and Wright says he is in favour of the Belgian returning to Stamford Bridge, especially with a new manager expected to arrive at the club this summer.

“The word on the street is that Mauricio Pochettino wants him back.

“He’s got unfinished business here, he’s got massive unfinished business here. If I was him, I would love to know I’m going back there and I can shut a few people up. He’s got to do that. He owes it to himself to try.”

At this rate, with Chelsea’s highest goalscorer in all competitions this season being Kai Havertz with nine, Blues fans will take anyone who can score more goals than that, but Osimhen would be an absolutely sensational signing that could propel them back into the company of Europe’s elite.