Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has said that it has been a fun start to life for him at Chelsea following his arrival in January.

Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge for £62million in mid-January from Shakhtar Donetsk, stunning the football world as Chelsea hijacked what looked to be a done deal for Arsenal.

The Ukrainian winger had high hopes placed upon him by Chelsea fans, with the pricetag for the 22-year old rather hefty for someone who at the time had just 44 senior appearances to his name and it’s safe to say, it has been a tricky start to Premier League life for the speedster, as he’s up just two assists in his 15 games in blue so far.

Despite this, Mudryk told Chelsea’s official Twitter page that he’s liked his time at the club so far.

“It’s been enjoyable so far to work with a lot of good coaches and quality players. You grow up every day and it’s going to be joy. It’s a lot of good things for me.”

With every new player comes a new chant and it didn’t take long for Blues fans to come up with a chant for Mudryk, as the youngster was asked what he thinks about his new song.

“I heard the song for me and it’s always a pleasure to hear it and I appreciate it. I love that I’m a part of Chelsea and that the fans love me – I have big feelings for that, so thanks a lot.”

In recent matches, Mudryk has started to show some real promise out wide on the left and hopefully next season, he can really start to kick on with a new permanent manager at the helm.