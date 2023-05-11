Liverpool could reportedly be in contention for the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison this summer.

The England international has had a fine career in the Premier League, though it’s generally been a difficult season at the King Power Stadium this term, with the Foxes facing the genuine threat of relegation.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see a top talent like Maddison looking to move on even if Leicester do stay up, with Newcastle most strongly linked with him recently in a report from the Telegraph.

However, it seems Maddison is also one of a number of midfield players being considered by Liverpool, according to 90min.

It’s not clear if the 26-year-old is a priority for the Reds, though, as they also have an interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, and other big names like Mason Mount and Alexis Mac Allister.

Newcastle would do well to add Maddison to their squad as they look to continue strengthening under Eddie Howe, who has the club competing for a top four spot this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do with making changes in the middle of the park after a frustrating campaign, with upgrades needed on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will both be out of contract at the end of the season.