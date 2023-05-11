Journalist Dean Jones has spoken about Arsenal’s recent links with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Times, recently reported that Arsenal would have to pay Zubimendi’s €60m (around £52.4 million) release clause to snatch him away from Sociedad.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice has also been linked to the Gunners, the Evening Standard has claimed that manager Mikel Arteta has made the England international one of their key targets.

In 31 La Liga games, the Spaniard has scored once and provided two assists so far this season. Throughout the course of the campaign, he’s mostly operated as a defensive midfielder.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones admitted that it was unlikely he would make the move to the Emirates.

He stated, “He keeps cropping up. I haven’t heard too much about it recently, so it’s one of those we’re going to have to dig into as we get closer to the window.

“However, it’s for sure that Rice is not the only person on their list. And a few leaks are coming out now about other names that Arsenal might pursue if that one doesn’t work out.”

It’s clear that Zubimendi certainly plays a similar role to Rice, as they’re both very much holding midfielders. So perhaps Arsenal see the 24-year-old as a potential alternative to the West Ham star.

Whoever they go for, it appears as if the Gunners will have to splash the cash if they want to bring in a high-quality midfielder this summer.