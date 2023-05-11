20-year-old Leeds fan favourite could leave for Bundesliga

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Germany ahead of this summer.

The 20-year-old centre-back has spent this season on loan at Millwall and it could be that he’ll be leaving Leeds permanently ahead of the next campaign.

Athletic writer Phil Hay has suggested there is considerable uncertainty over Cresswell’s future, so it may be that he’s not expected to have a role at Elland Road.

There are Bundesliga clubs monitoring Cresswell’s situation, while there’s also thought to be some interest from the Premier League.

Some young English players have done well to move abroad in recent times, so Cresswell may well be tempted to try this new challenge.

