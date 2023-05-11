Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has said that avoiding relegation this season would be “the biggest achievement” of his career.

The Foxes will host Liverpool on Monday as they look to avoid the drop with the Premier League season rapidly reaching its conclusion.

Currently, Leicester sit 18th and are two points away from safety, in their last league clash they were beaten 5-3 away from home against Fulham.

In 34 Premier League matches this season, the 36-year-old has three goals and four assists. His best goalscoring campaign in England’s top flight came in the 2015/16 season when the Foxes won the league, scoring 24 goals.

As well as a Premier League title, the former England international has also won the FA Cup and the Community Sheild during his time with Leicester

When talking to TalkSport, Vardy spoke about the importance of keeping the club up this season.

He stated, “I think at this moment in time it would be the biggest achievement,”

“That’s how important it is.

“It’s hard and I don’t think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I’m feeling as a person, being here that long.

“Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I’ve been here I’ve never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again so to be where we are, it’s hard to take.

“We can’t do anything about what’s gone on, it’s gone now. We can’t change results from games that have gone, we know, we’ve got three games left now and we need to pick up points – it’s that simple.

“I love this club. It’s hurting me on a personal level a real lot. I’ve got to be one that stands up and be accounted for. I’ve got to give my upmost and try to help the team as much as possible.”

Preventing relegation clearly means a lot to the forward, but it could be a real challenge considering their tough run in of games before the 2022/23 campaign ends.

He’s certainly no spring chicken at 36-years-old and Vardy has struggled to score the large number of goals that he used to earlier in his career.

A win against Liverpool would be a big statement from Dean Smith’s side and put immense pressure on Everton in 17th.