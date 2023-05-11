Leicester ace will stay at the club even if they are relegated

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is expected to stay at the club even if they get relegated this season.

The Foxes legend notably rejected a move to Arsenal a few years ago, always staying committed to the club and helping them enjoy plenty of success in their recent spell in the Premier League.

Life in the top flight could be coming to an end now, however, with Leicester facing the very real threat of relegation, which must raise some doubts over Vardy’s future, as well as other star players at the King Power Stadium.

Darren Bent, however, is quoted in the Leicester Mercury as saying he’s sure Vardy seems committed to the club whatever happens.

“I can’t see him joining anyone else,” he said. “That’s what I got from that interview, that he is firmly committed to staying at Leicester now, if the worst comes to the worst and they do go down, I’m pretty sure he’ll be there with them.”

He added: “I think going into next season, if the worst comes to the worst and they go down, I think you’d have a highly-motivated Jamie Vardy to get them straight back up.”

