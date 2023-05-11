Liverpool are planning a swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who will be a free agent this summer.

Football Insider claims that Zieler’s representatives have been contacted by the club as a possible backup keeper to Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher is currently the Reds’ second-choice goalkeeper, but the Daily Mail reported last month that the Irish stopper wants to leave Anfield in search of more first-team opportunities.

The Hannover shot-stopper has previously been on the books at Manchester United and won the League Cup with the Red Devils. In addition, the 34-year-old has a World Cup winners medal with Germany when the European nation won the tournament in 2014.

Bringing in Zieler would be a wise move if manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for an experienced keeper to be Alisson’s understudy.

He’s a well-travelled professional and has played his football in England and Germany throughout the course of his career.

With Klopp managing both Borussia Dortmund and 1.FSV Maniz 05 in the past, it would suggest that he has a wide knowledge of the Bundesliga.

Perhaps he sees Zieler has a short-term solution to provide cover in between the posts for the Reds.