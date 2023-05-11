Man United and Arsenal among clubs interested in Premier League defender

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly attracting the interest of at least three Premier League clubs.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim Guehi, 22, is being eyed by Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Interest in the 22-year-old comes as little surprise following what has been a great individual campaign.

Starting in all but one of Crystal Palace’s Premier League games this season, Guehi’s importance to his side cannot be unestimated.

But unfortunately for Palace, with those great performances comes unwanted attention, and with the trio of clubs chasing him, it may be hard for the South London club to keep hold of him beyond this term.

During his two years with the club, Guehi, formerly of Chelsea, has gone on to feature in 79 matches, in all competitions, scoring five goals along the way.

Although the young centre-back still has three years left on his deal at Selhurst Park, the Eagles are understood to be willing to listen to offers of at least £50m; the same figure Manchester United paid for former right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in 2019 (Sky Sports).