Man United and Liverpool could be set to battle it out with Newcastle for French star

It seems that there could be a battle Royale ahead between three Premier League clubs, with Man United, Newcastle and Liverpool all recently sending scouts to watch a highly-rated French star.

Two of the three might well be playing in the Champions League next season, and that could potentially narrow down the destination for this particular player and any others that might be of interest to the clubs for the 2023/24 campaign.

Now 23 years of age, Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo, has become an accomplished and ball-playing defender that could grace any one of the clubs that reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has linked him with.

Formerly at Barcelona, for whatever reason the Catalans decided that they couldn’t wait around for the player to fulfil his potential and farmed him off to Schalke and Benfica before a final loan at Nice, who ended up buying the player on a permanent basis back in 2021.

Though his apparent €45m cost isn’t cheap, by today’s standards it’s a bargain, particularly if any of the clubs believe he is at the standard required to slot straight into their back four.

Adept in the air, quick across the ground and with a wonderful range of passing, Todibo would be a wonderful addition to the Premier League, should any of the clubs firm up their interest.

