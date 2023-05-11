Manchester United recently sent scouts to monitor OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle United had sent representatives to watch Todibo.

The 23-year-old has previously played for Barcelona and Benfica (on loan) before joining Nice, following a loan spell with the Ligue 1 side.

This season, the defender has featured 30 times in the league and played a total of 42 matches across all competitions.

90Min.com reported last month that Man United are willing to sell Harry Maguire this summer and has attracted interest from numerous clubs in Italy.

With that in mind, perhaps manager Erik ten Hag is looking for a younger replacement for the 30-year-old.

At only 23-years-old, Todibo has room to grow and develop as a player but is already proving to be an effective tackler.

Based on his stats from the last year, the centre-back ranks in the top 9% for the number of players tackled (FBref). This could be a reason why he’s potentially got three Premier League clubs sniffing around him this summer.