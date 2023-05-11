Manchester United are considering the possibility of adding goalkeeper Matej Kovar to their first-team squad next season.

90Min.com reported that Erik ten Hag’s side has been watching his progress closely in recent months.

Kovar is 22-years-old and currently on loan with Czech Republic side Sparta Prague. He joined Man United in January 2018 from FC Slovacko and was then subsequently put into their academy.

For Sparta Prague, he’s played 23 league matches this season and kept eight clean sheets. The Red Devils stopper has also been loaned out to Swindon Town and Burton Albion in the past.

It’ll certainly be a big step up for the Czech keeper, should he be promoted to the senior team in the 2023/24 campaign.

Perhaps he’ll be given opportunities in cup matches as he looks to gain and build more experience at Old Trafford. Considering he’s still so young in his career, consistent first-team appearances appear to be very unlikely at the moment.

A number of talented goalkeepers have been regular starters in between the posts for Man United, including the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and David de Gea. Only time will tell as to whether Kovar will achieve the same status.