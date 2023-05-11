Manchester United reportedly looked into the possibility of signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the January transfer window before opting to bring in Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich instead.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, as quoted in the Daily Briefing, with the Red Devils revealed to have been alongside Chelsea as suitors for Amrabat, though a deal for the Morocco international clearly wasn’t possible as he ended up staying with Fiorentina.

Romano now says Barcelona are making Amrabat one of their priorities as they look for a defensive midfielder this summer, with a replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets certainly making sense as a priority for the Catalan giants.

Amrabat has shone in Serie A and also had an impressive World Cup with Morocco, helping them to an impressive run to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Man Utd would surely have done well to bring in the 26-year-old, with the loan move for Sabitzer not looking like the most successful choice after a quiet spell at Old Trafford from the Austria international.

It will be interesting to see if United come back in for Amrabat in the summer, or if Barca would be a more likely destination for him.