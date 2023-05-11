‘Massive unfinished business’ – Ian Wright tips Pochettino to bring back Chelsea fan favourite

Though Mauricio Pochettino has yet to be confirmed as the new manager of Chelsea, it only seems to be a matter of time before that particular appointment is confirmed.

Clearly, the Argentinian has a big job on his hands to get the Blues playing to somewhere approaching their best.

Perhaps he has the disaster of the current campaign as something of a positive for things can’t possibly get any worse at Stamford Bridge.

With 34 goals, Chelsea are the joint fourth worst scorers in the English top-flight in 2022/23, so it isn’t a surprise to learn that Pochettino will be concentrating his efforts on bringing a top-class striker in.

Someone who knows all about scoring goals is former Arsenal and England international, Ian Wright, and he believes that Pochettino wants to bring Romelu Lukaku back from Inter Milan.

“The word on the street is that Mauricio Pochettino wants him back,” Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“He’s got unfinished business here, he’s got massive unfinished business here.

“If I was him, I would love to know I’m going back there and I can shut a few people up. He’s got to do that. He owes it to himself to try.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the worst decision in the world should the potential new man in charge decide that Lukaku is the answer.

He has Premier League experience, is a centre-forward in the traditional sense and would lead Chelsea’s line well.

The sole issue will be one of service, which is something that the towering Belgian never really had enough of during his previous spell at the club.