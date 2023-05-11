French football expert Jonathan Johnson has discussed the latest Arsenal transfer rumours involving Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby ahead of a likely move to a bigger club this summer.

The France international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, and Johnson now expects he could move for around £50million or perhaps even more if he can help Leverkusen win the Europa League, whilst also mentioning Newcastle United as a potential destination in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, which will be published in full tomorrow morning.

Discussing Diaby’s future, Johnson said: “Moussa Diaby continues to be linked with Arsenal, and their interest doesn’t surprise me, nor does talk of a fee of around £50m being enough to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Diaby has really developed well with Leverkusen and it could even be that that price tag will creep up if they reach the Europa League final as well.

“In terms of Diaby’s situation, it’s seemed for some time now that this could be the summer he moves. PSG were linked with a move to bring him back to the French capital, but that seems unrealistic given the fee they sold him for in comparison to how much he’d be worth now. I do think his kind of talent and consistency that we’ve seen from him in the Bundesliga in the last few years would justify a fee in the region of £50m, so clubs would do well to get him for something around that figure.

“The expectation is that Diaby will now get a move to a big European club, and there is a lot of interest from the Premier League, not just from Arsenal but from Newcastle United as well.

“He’s definitely one to watch and it has the potential to be a good few months ahead for him if he can guide Leverkusen to the Europa League final and then get a big move.”

Arsenal and Newcastle would certainly both do well to add this top attacking talent to their respective squads this summer, with Mikel Arteta perhaps lacking enough rotation options up front.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, will want to continue the improvement his team have made this season, and that could mean targeting superior options to the likes of Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin.