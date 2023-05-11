Newcastle United have given a hilarious response to the recent viral saga involving assistant manager Jason Tindall.

Tindall has been all over football Twitter recently, with an account poking fun at the fact that he’s looking to be the centre of attention.

The account is called ‘Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention’ and provides clips and pictures of the Magpies coach allegedly playing up for the camera.

One video in particular circulated quickly across Twitter, but it wasn’t posted by the aforementioned account. In the clip, Tindall is denied a handshake by AFC Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil.

Following this bizarre turn of events, the club tweeted a photo of the assistant manager front and centre with a massive smile across his face and simply a goat emoji as the caption.

It’s always good to see clubs get in on the banter when it comes to something involving their players or coaches and Newcastle deserve top marks for this.

Down below you can see the post in question…