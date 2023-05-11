Newcastle in advanced talks to agree first summer signing in bargain £4.3m deal

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on making their first signing of the summer.

That’s according to reports in Turkey, which claim the Magpies are in talks to sign Fenerbahce teenage sensation Arda Guler in a deal worth £4.3m.

It has been noted that representatives of Eddie Howe’s side have held ‘preliminary talks’ with members of Guler’s family in Dubai.

Guler, 18, plays as an attacking midfielder and is widely regarded as a top prospect in European football.

Since being promoted to Fenerbache’s senior first team in 2021, the talented teenager has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in 46 matches in all competitions.

