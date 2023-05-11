Newcastle have enquired about signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle United scouts watched the Frenchman during their 2-1 victory over Rennes last Saturday.

Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo ??? #transfers French centre back could get top club move in the summer — with price tag understood to be around €45m. pic.twitter.com/qbwIMr4SRn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2023

He claims that representatives from Manchester United and Liverpool were also present at the Allianz Riviera to get a better look at the 23-year-old.

Romano predicts that the highly regarded defender will sign with a “top club” this summer and says Nice will examine offers around £40 million.