Newcastle United sent scouts to watch 23-year-old Nice defender

Newcastle have enquired about signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle United scouts watched the Frenchman during their 2-1 victory over Rennes last Saturday.

He claims that representatives from Manchester United and Liverpool were also present at the Allianz Riviera to get a better look at the 23-year-old.

Romano predicts that the highly regarded defender will sign with a “top club” this summer and says Nice will examine offers around £40 million.

