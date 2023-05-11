Nice manager’s comments on Man United takeover unlikely to impress fans at Old Trafford

There’s still been no official word on the preferred bidder for a takeover of Man United, however, for everyone’s benefit that decision needs to be made soon, with Nice manager, Didier Digard, making some comments that might not sit well with fans of the Old Trafford outfit.

At the time of writing, both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would still appear to be in the running to become the new custodians of the club, thus ensuring that the Glazer family’s watertight grip on the club is no more.

That in itself will be a huge relief to the supporters who have campaigned vociferously against the Glazer ownership for years now.

However, the other business interests of one of the potential new owners might well bring him into conflict with Man United’s die-hards.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also owns Ligue Un side Nice, and their manager, Didier Digard, gave his two penneth on the potential deal with United.

“For me, Manchester United is something else. I don’t think we’re (Nice) dependent on that at all,” he was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“The boss has made such an investment in Nice that, sincerely, if he can give himself the gift of Manchester United, I would be happy for him because we know that it is something that is close to his heart. Above all else we know that he won’t disengage from OGC Nice.

“So, for us, that won’t change anything. I can guarantee to you that people are giving 100 per cent to make this club [Nice] grow.”

Whilst on the face of it Digard’s words sound entirely positive, if you read between the lines, Ratcliffe not disengaging from the French club means his focus won’t be one hundred percent on Man United.

After all of the shenanigans that the Glazers have put the Premier League outfit through, supporters of the club could rightly expect any new owner to at least have Man United as their absolute priority.