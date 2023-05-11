‘Oh no’ – Richard Keys embarrasses himself yet again with sly dig at Liverpool

It’s incredible that he seems to manage it with such alarming regularity, but Richard Keys has embarrassed himself again, this time with a sly dig at Liverpool.

The Reds could be said to be going through another transitional period at present, with a big summer of incoming and outgoing transfers expected.

Aside from the players, it would be remiss of Jurgen Klopp and the board if they didn’t take a look at the first-team staff when conducting an overview of the season.

Perhaps with that in mind, their throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, will be leaving his position with the Anfield outfit at the end of the current campaign.

It’s difficult to understand whether he was of benefit to the club or not, particularly when you consider how badly Liverpool struggled with the throw-ins when they recently played Nottingham Forest.

However, it would be easier to point fingers and laugh at the Reds than give them a pat on the back for their inventiveness. Every little helps, right?

Gronnemark could’ve just been thanked for his work and left quietly, but Keys, the out of touch and irrelevant dinosaur that he’s become, couldn’t help himself, and the departure has now become big news.

Oh no. What a blow at such a critical time of the season. You’ve got to fancy United for 4th now. https://t.co/q3OG0y6snR — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) May 11, 2023

He tweeted: ‘Oh no. What a blow at such a critical time of the season. You’ve got to fancy United for 4th now.’

if nothing else he will surely have riled Liverpool’s players and staff up enough with his pathetic comment, that Man United will certainly have to be looking over their shoulders for the final few games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.