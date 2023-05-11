Marco Asensio has revealed his feelings about his Real Madrid future with his contract set to expire this summer and teams showing interest in his services.

The Athletic reported yesterday that Aston Villa are one of the teams interested in Asensio, the Spanish links of Unai Emery and incoming director of football Mateu Alemany a big reason for the rumour’s traction.

Asensio has been a Real Madrid player since 2014, making over 280 appearances for the club and with his contract expiring at the end of June, the parties haven’t got long left to agree on an extension.

Speaking to beIN Sports (quotes via Birmingham Live) the 27-year old winger came clean towards the end of 2022 to say he is none the wiser about his future.

“Honestly, I don’t know what will happen. I have not thought about it or weighed it up. I can’t give an answer right now.

“The speculation is normal. From July, I am free to sign for another club. A lot more will come out. I am in a world where there are a lot of rumours and I can’t control that.”

Agent Jorge Mendes represents Asensio as well as Emery and when agents are close to managers and players, they are usually able to pull the rabbit out of the hat for a deal, so keep an eye on this rumour if Asensio fails to agree a stay at Madrid.