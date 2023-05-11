Pundit Jason Cundy thought West Ham United were “terrible” despite their 2-1 win against AZ Alkmaar in the first-leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final this evening.

The Hammers went 1-0 after 41 minutes, but in the second half, they were able to turn things around. Said Benrahma converted a penalty in the 67th minute and Michail Antonio would score the winner on the 75-minute mark.

This gives West Ham the advantage going into the second leg of the tie and they’re 90 minutes away from booking their place in the final of the competition.

Speaking to TalkSport after the game, Cundy slammed the performances of both sides.

He stated, “West Ham were flat. I thought they were off the pace, they were terrible first 64 [minutes].

“I don’t think AZ Alkmaar are that great. I don’t think they’re great.”

“It’s a truism goals change games, it’s so true. If you ever really wanted an example of it, today was it.”

Despite the shift they put in for most of the match, David Moyes will certainly be pleased with the result. He will know that they’ll have to buck up their ideas when they travel to the Netherlands for the reverse fixture.

This season has been a disappointing one for the Hammers from a Premier League perspective, but the chance at lifting a European trophy at the end of the season will certainly give some fans a more positive outlook on their 2022/23 campaign in years to come, should they win the Conference League.