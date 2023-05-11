Tottenham managerial hopeful bravely admits to strengths ‘and weaknesses’

The next managerial appointment that Daniel Levy makes for Tottenham Hotspur is bound to be one of the most difficult and pressurised decisions that the chairman will have had to undertake on behalf of the club.

He simply cannot afford to get it wrong again, and that also applies to whomever takes up the position in the White Hart Lane dugout.

Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann were both previously linked with the post according to 90Min, however, Christian Falk, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, suggested that things had gone quiet with regards to the latter.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner has also been mentioned in dispatches including by Falk, and the Austrian has come out to admit he’s leaving the Bundesliga outfit.

However, his honesty regarding his own skill set is unlikely to please supporters of the north Londoners.

“Oliver Glasner will remain Oliver Glasner. He has his strengths and weaknesses,” he was quoted as saying by BuliNews.

“I cannot and will not bend. My two years here have made me emotional. I arrived as a bore and I’m leaving as a highly emotional guy. That’s how this experience has shaped me.”

Having gone with big names such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and having ostensibly failed for one reason or another, whomever comes in has a real job on their hands to be able get Spurs back amongst the Premier League’s elite.

Furthermore, the right appointment arguably gives the likes of Harry Kane a reason to continue at the club rather than seeking riches elsewhere.

Whether Glasner is the right candidate after admitting to weaknesses remains to be seen.