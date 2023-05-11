Hugo Lloris is facing an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur.

Part of Spurs’ first team since he moved from Lyon back in 2012, Lloris, 36, looks to be coming to the end of his time in London.

Enduring a tough season, which has arguably been his worst, the French shot-stopper, according to WhoScored, has recorded the most individual errors out of all the Premier League’s goalkeepers.

🥴 Hugo Lloris has committed more errors leading to an opposition goal (4) than any other player in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/i01VXRlrBO — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 11, 2023

Not only that, but with Champions League football now unlikely, and there still a lot of uncertainty over who the side’s next permanent manager will be, Lloris, who will be out of contract next year, is likely to depart at the end of the season.

However, despite his career clearly declining in recent times, according to a recent report from The Times, the 36-year-old veteran keeper is wanted by a club in Saudi Arabia.

Understood to have an offer on the table which would see his current salary trebled to around £300,000-per week, Spurs’ number one is believed to be considering the opportunity, despite being expected to see out the remainder of his career in France.

Piling huge sums into the middle eastern league, Saudi investors are on a major recruitment drive as they look to bring the country in line with some of Europe’s biggest leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo, after joining Al-Nassr, has been the first big-name player to make the move with Lionel Messi rumoured to be a target for Al-Hilal.