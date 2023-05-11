Transfer news: Arsenal deal IMMINENT, Man Utd midfielder approach, Bayern chief speaks out on Kane & more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this and more exclusive content straight to your inbox!

AC Milan

AC Milan are closing in on agreement to extend Rafael Leao’s contract — plan is to get all the documents finally signed in the next days. Verbal agreement on new deal valid until June 2028 — Leao’s camp are already in Milano in order to seal the new contract. Leao always wanted to stay at AC Milan, as stated by the player’s lawyer back in February.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka will sign a new contract soon as it’s only matter of time. It was agreed two months ago, it’s sealed — there are no changes. New deal will be valid until June 2028 and an official Arsenal announcement is expected soon.

Martin Zubimendi on Barcelona and Arsenal new links: “I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad — I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The value of this club are same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy.”

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona, it’s official. The club legend will say goodbye after 18 years. His next chapter, expected to be Saudi Arabia. Talks are at a very advanced stage now, despite interest from MLS clubs as well.

Barcelona will now try to sign a new defensive midfielder, but it’s understood that Ruben Neves is not a priority for Xavi, despite some reports to the contrary. Sofyan Amrabat is one player under consideration – he would love to play for Barcelona, but it will depend on Financial Fair Play and on Fiorentina’s stance, as they didn’t want to let him go in January.

Raphinha has replied to the news of him giving the green light to leave Barcelona in the summer: “Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed and not professional.”

Martin Zubimendi on Barcelona and Arsenal new links: “I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad — I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The value of this club are same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy.”

Pep Guardiola: “I’m sure Leo Messi will try everything to return to Barcelona. I’m sure Joan Laporta will try to make it happen and Messi the same — I hope he can say goodbye as he deserved, I want to be on my own seat on the field to enjoy his farewell.”

Bayern Munich

Oliver Kahn on Bayern striker plans: “No comment on Harry Kane. I won’t say any thing on players who’re not our players. Kolo Muani? Same. I don’t want to talk about players of other clubs. But we’re assessing the striker market.”

Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on €150m price tag to sign Victor Osimhen: “When it’s about such a fee, we have to ask the question: does the player give you a guarantee for this money? That would definitely be a big risk…”

Juventus

Angel Di Maria: “My future at Juventus? I feel very comfortable here, my family is also very comfortable. We are talking on contract renewal and we’ll see what happens. I’m in a very good shape.”

Liverpool

Liverpool are now close to appointing Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director. The agreement is imminent — he has accepted the role. The former Wolfsburg director will work on the project and new signings together with Jurgen Klopp who will remain a key figure in the club’s transfer strategy.

Manchester United

Sofyan Amrabat was a target for Chelsea in January, but Manchester United asked about him as well. They were informed on Amrabat in the final days of the window but instead they went for Marcel Sabitzer on loan, which was seen as a perfect option. For now, there’s no direct contact with Manchester United, but Barcelona are still there and he could be one of the big names on the market this summer.

Napoli

Bayern’s Oliver Kahn on Napoli’s €150m price tag for Victor Osimhen: “When it’s about such a fee, we have to ask the question: does the player give you a guarantee for this money? That would definitely be a big risk…”

Newcastle United

Newcastle are set to revive their interest in Leicester City star James Maddison this summer (Telegraph)

PSG

Jose Mourinho has denied links with PSG, saying: “Paris Saint-Germain are calling to appoint me? If they’re looking for me, they didn’t find me because they haven’t talked to me.”

Alternatively, some reports suggest he’s already discussed an exciting transfer target with the Ligue 1 giants – full story here!

Real Madrid

To confirm again: Jude Bellingham has said yes to Real Madrid. There is an agreement in principle and he can’t wait to play for Real Madrid. Next will be a meeting between the clubs to discuss a fee – Real and Dortmund have already been in contact, they have discussed the possibility of a meeting later this month, it will take place soon. Madrid believe Bellingham is generational talent and a key part of their future project, regardless of what happens with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are going to sign new contracts.

Villarreal

Raul Albiol stays at Villarreal by signing new contract — agreement completed for one more year. Albiol’s now under contract until June 2024.

Watford

Official: Watford have now appointed Valerien Ismael as their 11th manager since September 2019.

“To be able to welcome someone of Valerien’s experience to Watford is good news for our club. We are all looking forward to working with him,” said Watford’s technical director Ben Manga.