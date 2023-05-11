Video: Bove puts Roma ahead just after the hour against Leverkusen

For the first hour of their Europa League semi-final first-leg tie, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen were fairly evenly matched, before Edoardo Bove put the hosts firmly in control.

It took a marauding run from Bove to open the German side up and when Tammy Abraham saw his shot rebound off the goalkeeper, the 20-year-old made no mistake as he stroked the ball home.

The goal will also have allowed Jose Mourinho to have some breathing space against his former player, Xabi Alonso.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

