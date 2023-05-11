Video: Bove puts Roma ahead just after the hour against Leverkusen

For the first hour of their Europa League semi-final first-leg tie, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen were fairly evenly matched, before Edoardo Bove put the hosts firmly in control.

It took a marauding run from Bove to open the German side up and when Tammy Abraham saw his shot rebound off the goalkeeper, the 20-year-old made no mistake as he stroked the ball home.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Said Behrahma levels from the spot vs AZ Alkmaar (Video) Young Barcelona fan who likes Raphinha is surprised by his hero Tottenham managerial hopeful bravely admits to strengths ‘and weaknesses’

The goal will also have allowed Jose Mourinho to have some breathing space against his former player, Xabi Alonso.

ROMA AHEAD! ? Edoardo Bove sparks José Mourinho's men into life ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/awZ8qvpBMc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2023

Edoardo Bove scores his first European goal for Roma. ? ? pic.twitter.com/8V2Q9Ai0CG — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 11, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo