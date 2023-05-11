Video: Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister makes embarrassing gaffe and Danny Welbeck can’t get enough of it

He may be a World Cup winner and brilliant in his midfield role for Brighton and Argentina, but Alexis Mac Allister was caught out big time in a Sky Sports quiz.

Asked how many Premier League clubs he could name in 30 seconds, Mac Allister sharply announced all 20.

When it came down to it, he could only name Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford, his own team Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man United.

Club team-mate Danny Welbeck’s reaction throughout was epic!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

