(Video) Jordan Henderson feeling positive ahead of next season

Jordan Henderson is feeling positive ahead of next season.

The Liverpool captain has spoken about what has been a ‘rollercoaster’ campaign, which included an unprecedented break for the World Cup last winter.

Although enduring a poor campaign during the season’s first half, Liverpool, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, have managed to rally, and although still outsiders to finish in the top four, remain in the hunt with just three games to go.

Currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, Henderson believes his team have ‘started to look like’ the Reds of old and is hoping the side can carry their newfound momentum into next season and beyond.

“Thankfully, we’ve managed to stay together and the last few weeks have looked a lot more like us,” the English midfielder told Sky Sports.

“We’ve shown a lot of positive signs, so hopefully we can finish the season off strong and carry that into next season.”

