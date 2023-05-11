Video: Juventus stun Sevilla with incredible 97th-minute equaliser

Europa League
Juventus certainly left it late to score against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first-leg, but Federico Gatti’s 97th-minute equaliser gives the Italian giants something to hold on to.

The Spaniards do love this competition, and when Youssef En-Nesyri quietened the home crowd in the first half, it seemed as if Sevilla were going to ease themselves into the final once more.

However, a number of missed chances came back to haunt them. It took three headers for the ball to finally get over the line, with the Spaniards surely ruing the fact that they were unable to clear from the corner that was swung in, in hope more than expectation.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Movistar

