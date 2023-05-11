Juventus certainly left it late to score against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first-leg, but Federico Gatti’s 97th-minute equaliser gives the Italian giants something to hold on to.

The Spaniards do love this competition, and when Youssef En-Nesyri quietened the home crowd in the first half, it seemed as if Sevilla were going to ease themselves into the final once more.

More Stories / Latest News UEFA considering moving Champions League final away from Istanbul for a third time (Video) Michail Antonio turns game on its head for West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar “Wouldn’t want him back” – Pundit snubs the chance of Mourinho ever returning to Chelsea

However, a number of missed chances came back to haunt them. It took three headers for the ball to finally get over the line, with the Spaniards surely ruing the fact that they were unable to clear from the corner that was swung in, in hope more than expectation.

En el último minuto, Federico #Gatti ? encuentra el empate 1-1. Tras el gol, terminó el #JUVSEV. Un partido muy pero muy flojo de #Juventus. Si no cambiamos planteamiento, personalidad y estilo de juego, la tendremos cuesta arriba en España. pic.twitter.com/u63l1ZoiQ6 — Bianconeri Zone Español (@BianconeriZonEs) May 11, 2023

En el 97. Gatti consigue el empate para la Juventus.#LaCasadelFútbol #UEL pic.twitter.com/5cbhPXExpg — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 11, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and Movistar