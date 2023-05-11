Watch Michail Antonio pounce from a corner after a scramble in the box to put West Ham in front against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

The London Stadium is bouncing once again after Antonio poked the ball home following a clearance off the line from an AZ player.

Declan Rice kept a move alive with a dinked ball into the six-yard box and after a header was cleared, the Jamaican international was more than grateful to finish from close range.

West Ham have turned it around! ? Michael Antonio bundles the ball home from close-range to put the Hammers ahead!#UECL pic.twitter.com/vImzpdL3tO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 11, 2023

A perfect ten minutes for West Ham – can they add to their lead?