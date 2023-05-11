(Video) Michail Antonio turns game on its head for West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar

Watch Michail Antonio pounce from a corner after a scramble in the box to put West Ham in front against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

The London Stadium is bouncing once again after Antonio poked the ball home following a clearance off the line from an AZ player.

Declan Rice kept a move alive with a dinked ball into the six-yard box and after a header was cleared, the Jamaican international was more than grateful to finish from close range.

A perfect ten minutes for West Ham – can they add to their lead?

