(Video) Said Behrahma levels from the spot vs AZ Alkmaar

Watch Said Behrahma’s equaliser for West Ham from the penalty spot against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium.

The leveller from Benrahma has come with half an hour left to play, after AZ goalkeeper Mat Ryan punched Jarrod Bowen in the face instead of the ball after a cross came in to concede the spotkick.

Benrahma stepped up and fired his penalty into the left corner of the goal.

Plenty of time for the Hammers to turn this around – can they do it?

