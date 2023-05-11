Video: Sevilla take lead against Juventus as destroyer of Man United, En-Nesyri, powers home

Masters of the Europa League, Sevilla, took the lead at Italian giants, Juventus, and who else would get the opener than conqueror of Man United himself, Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Spanish top-flight outfit weathered an early storm from their Italian hosts and then hit them with a brilliant counter-attack down their left hand side.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist claims versatile ace still has “a role” to play at Spurs ‘I was an easy target’ – Chris Armas details Cristiano Ronaldo comment and time at Man United Nice manager’s comments on Man United takeover unlikely to impress fans at Old Trafford

Sevilla had acres of space to run into, and when the ball got played across to En-Nesyri, he powered it home to silence the Bianconeri fans.

La contre-attaque à cent à l'heure du FC Séville conclue par En Nesyri ! ??????pic.twitter.com/jFBe5SPoNh — Instant Foot ?? (@lnstantFoot) May 11, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+