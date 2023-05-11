Video: Sevilla take lead against Juventus as destroyer of Man United, En-Nesyri, powers home

Masters of the Europa League, Sevilla, took the lead at Italian giants, Juventus, and who else would get the opener than conqueror of Man United himself, Youssef En-Nesyri.
The Spanish top-flight outfit weathered an early storm from their Italian hosts and then hit them with a brilliant counter-attack down their left hand side.
Sevilla had acres of space to run into, and when the ball got played across to En-Nesyri, he powered it home to silence the Bianconeri fans.
1-0 Sevilla.
YOUSSEF EN NESYRI OPENS THE SCORE VS JUVENTUS !!
La contre-attaque à cent à l'heure du FC Séville conclue par En Nesyri ! ??????
Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+