Video: Sevilla take lead against Juventus as destroyer of Man United, En-Nesyri, powers home

Europa League
Masters of the Europa League, Sevilla, took the lead at Italian giants, Juventus, and who else would get the opener than conqueror of Man United himself, Youssef En-Nesyri.

The Spanish top-flight outfit weathered an early storm from their Italian hosts and then hit them with a brilliant counter-attack down their left hand side.

Sevilla had acres of space to run into, and when the ball got played across to En-Nesyri, he powered it home to silence the Bianconeri fans.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+

