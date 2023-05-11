Watch Tijjani Reijnders give AZ Alkmaar the lead against West Ham United at the London Stadium moments before half-time.

The awarding of the goal seemed controversial, with Lucas Paqueta believing he was shoved over in the build-up, but Alkmaar played on and Reijnders took a vicious shot from range which evaded the gloves of Alphonse Areola.

GOAL | West Ham 0-1 AZ | Rejinderspic.twitter.com/2PJcUo7zVs — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 11, 2023

The boos began to ring around the stadium as the goal was awarded after a quick VAR check, with David Moyes now having to change his half-time team talk in the hope of turning this match around.