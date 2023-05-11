(Video) Tijjani Reijnders gives AZ Alkmaar lead vs West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Watch Tijjani Reijnders give AZ Alkmaar the lead against West Ham United at the London Stadium moments before half-time.

The awarding of the goal seemed controversial, with Lucas Paqueta believing he was shoved over in the build-up, but Alkmaar played on and Reijnders took a vicious shot from range which evaded the gloves of Alphonse Areola.

More Stories / Latest News
“It’s been good” – Mykhailo Mudryk on life at Chelsea so far
Video: Sevilla take lead against Juventus as destroyer of Man United, En-Nesyri, powers home
Journalist claims versatile ace still has “a role” to play at Spurs

The boos began to ring around the stadium as the goal was awarded after a quick VAR check, with David Moyes now having to change his half-time team talk in the hope of turning this match around.

 

More Stories Tijjani Reijnders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.