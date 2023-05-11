Watch the heartwarming moment where Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha surprises a young fan at the club’s training ground.

In partnership with the Barca Foundation, the Catalan club are helping support young and vulnerable people through various sporting projects and Raphinha gave this supporter a moment to remember as he surprised him at the club’s training facility.

With a few videos surfacing recently of players not paying much attention to their supporters, it’s nice to see some like Raphinha spending precious time with their supporters.