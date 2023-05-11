West Ham set for London Stadium name change next season

After coming from a goal down against AZ Alkmaar, West Ham had another one of ‘those’ European nights that have become so special for them at the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium.

It’s not and never was intended to be Upton Park MK II, and Hammers supporters have had to get to grips with the ripping up of their east end traditions pretty quickly.

A stadium that was ostensibly built for the 2012 Olympic Games was always going to be problematic when being converted into one that hosted football, and that is perhaps the biggest gripe that fans of the east Londoners would have.

News that they might be watching and the players playing in a new stadium next season isn’t all that it seems too, however, so those getting excited at the prospect will be disappointed.

According to the Daily Mail, the landlords of the London Stadium, the LLDC (London Legacy Development Corporation) want the Hammers to have some stadium naming rights partners in place for the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

What that will essentially mean is that the club will have his third stadium name change in a little over six years.

Whether any title sponsor will have full rights in the way that we now refer to Arsenal’s home as Emirates Stadium and Man City’s as the Etihad Stadium, or if London Stadium will still form part of the official name is unclear at this point