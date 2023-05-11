West Ham United vs AZ Alkmaar team news: Hammers make two changes from win over Manchester United

The team news for the Europa Conference League semi-final clash between West Ham United and AZ Alkmaar is in with the Hammers buoyant after their weekend win.

West Ham enter this match off the back of a big 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday and David Moyes makes two changes to the side that beat the Red Devils, with Europa Conference League. goalkeeping regular Alphonse Areola coming in for Lukasz Fabianski, while Kurt Zouma comes into centreback to replace Angelo Ogbonna.

The Hammers’ Dutch opponents AZ Alkmaar come into this game on a four-match unbeaten run and their manager Pascal Jansen makes just one alteration from their 0-0 draw with Ajax over the weekend, with Dani de Wit replacing Milos Kerkez at left-back.

The competition’s other semi-final sees Fiorentina take on Basel in Florence, but the Hammers will have their full attention on tonight’s matter at hand in what promises to be an entertaining encounter.