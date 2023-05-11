Pundit Darren Bent believes that Chelsea shouldn’t reappoint former boss Jose Mourinho, amidst his recent links to the Paris Saint-Germain job.

According to Sky Sports News, the Ligue 1 side has shown interest in Mourinho who currently manages AS Roma in Serie A.

The former Blues boss had two separate spells at Stamford Bridge, he won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the League Cup on three occasions across both stints.

As well as Chelsea, the 60-year-old has taken charge of a number of clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on TalkSport, Bent was asked by host Andy Goldstein if the Blues would ever take him back and the former striker wasn’t convinced.

He stated, “No, I think that’s done.

“I don’t think Chelsea fans wouldn’t want him [Mourinho] back.

“I think Ancelotti is better than him [at tournament football].

“Of course, he’s up there, he’s one of the greatest managers ever.”

With the Todd Boehly ownership less than a year old at this point, Chelsea need to set their sights on the future. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager looks imminent, with David Ornsetin claiming on Monday that a final decision will be made this week.

Going back to Mourinho would be a mistake, whilst he was certainly successful with the Blues, his second stint ended on a fairly sour note. With his sometimes unpredictable personality, he can get very heated at times which can cause conflict.