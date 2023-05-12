Newcastle United are keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is a target for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as well.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have opened preliminary talks with Leicester City regarding a move for the England international and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

Maddison has been a reliable performer in the Premier League since his move to Leicester City and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies.

Newcastle will need to add goals and creativity to their midfield and the 26-year-old seems like an ideal option.

Maddison has 10 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season the England international will look to take the next step in his career. A move to Newcastle would be ideal for him. The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Apart from his ability to score goals and create goalscoring opportunities, Maddison remains an excellent set-piece taker who will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack from dead-ball situations.

The 26-year-old certainly deserves to play for a club competing for trophies and Maddison is likely to be tempted if Newcastle come forward with a concrete proposal. A move to Tottenham will be an attractive option for him as well.

The Magpies certainly have the financial resources to pull off the transfer and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the coming weeks.