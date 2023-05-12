‘£40m+’ – Brentford’s Thomas Frank puts valuation on Man United summer target

This season Brentford have continued to surpass expectations, and at the time of writing the west Londoners are sat in a healthy ninth place in the Premier League, so it’s no wonder that with Man United sniffing around one of their stars, manager Thomas Frank has put a £40m+ price on his head.

Each team will always try to do their best and improve their playing squads, and it’s natural that some clubs are better at it than others and some have bigger resources.

Brentford’s own recruitment to get them to the point of being a steady mid-table English top-flight side has been nothing short of fantastic, though it would always follow that bigger clubs, with respect, would come in for their players.

With the Red Devils light in one or two areas themselves, it appears that Erik ten Hag has seen David Raya as a potential custodian who can really give Old Trafford number one, David de Gea, a run for his money between the posts.

Though he won’t cost an arm and a leg, the Dutchman now knows how much of his budget he’ll have to keep aside.

“There is no doubt that David is a case where there is one year left and we will see what will happen. We’re very happy with David here,” Thomas Frank said in his pre-match press conference before the West Ham game, cited by Metro.

“Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position.

“There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

If United do firm up any initial interest, it will be difficult for Raya to turn down and, though Brentford are likely to be hugely disappointed, the little matter of the cash received will likely go a long way for the Bees.