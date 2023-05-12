Arsenal desperate to stop midfielder from joining Man City in the near future

Ethan Nwaneri is a name many football fans would not have heard of before this season but the youngster is now in the sights of Man City as the Premier League champions look to lure the midfielder away from their rivals.

Earlier this season, the 16-year-old became the youngest-ever player to play in the Premier League when he came off the bench against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old.

That put Nwaneri’s name on the map and now Man City are looking to lure the youngster to the Etihad as the Manchester club are in the market to sign some of England’s and Europe’s best young talent, reports Football Insider.

City are said to be growing in confidence over signing the Arsenal man but it is said that the Gunners are doing all they can to prevent it from happening.

No deal has been finalised yet but if an exit were to come to fruition, Arsenal would be due a compensation package for his training and education as the youngster is yet to pen his first professional contract – Nwaneri can only sign professional terms when he turns 17 in March 2024.

This would be a big blow for the North London club should they lose one of their brightest talents to a Premier League rival but there is some time before any deal is finalised.