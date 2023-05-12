Arsenal have ‘strong interest’ in highly-rated 23-year-old that they’ve watched on ‘multiple’ occasions

Whether or not Arsenal finish the season as Premier League champions, and the likelihood is that they won’t unless Man City have a serious wobble in their final four games, the Gunners will still need to strengthen.

In order to continue to improve, those teams that for many have surpassed expectations have to continue to evolve. Stand still and teams will pass them by.

Mikel Arteta’s side have played some sparkling stuff during the 2022/23 campaign, but when the pressure was really on in a handful of matches, the north Londoner’s defence crumbled.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that they are apparently looking at highly-rated 23-year-old centre-back, Mohamed Simakan, from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman has been a standout performer for his club, and The Guardian’s Ed Aarons has noted that the Gunners have a serious interest in him.

Understand that Arsenal are showing strong interest in RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan. The 23-year-old defender signed a new contract until 2027 in December — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) May 12, 2023

Another respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has also tweeted that the club have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions, which would suggest that Arsenal are getting ready to make their move.

Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Mohamed Simakan multiple times, he’s appreciated — as @ed_aarons reports. ???? #AFC Nothing advanced or imminent at this stage but Simakan is one of the CBs monitored by Arsenal board. pic.twitter.com/Rch0BERESs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2023

It isn’t clear at this stage how much the player would cost, given he has a contract with the Bundesliga club until the end of 2027 according to Aarons.

However, his hire would certainly allow Arteta to shore up the back line, and sell on players such as Rob Holding who, whilst a decent club man, isn’t quite in the class of his contemporaries.