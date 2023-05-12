Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is said to have backed away from recent contract talks held with the club.

According to 90Min.com, Xhaka is pondering the possibility of leaving, his deal with Gunners expires in the summer of 2024.

There has been interest in the player recently, Sky Germany reported a couple of days ago that Bayer Leverkusen want to sign him. With a potential move more likely happening in the summer of next year.

Borussia Monchengladbach sold the Swiss midfielder to Arsenal back in 2016 for a £30 million fee. He’s made more appearances for the Gunners than any other team he’s played for in his career, playing a total of 294 games in all competitions.

Jorginho is the only member of the current squad that is older than the 30-year-old, making him one of the veterans of the dressing room.

Considering the context of the situation, we wouldn’t expect Xhaka to leave Arsenal this summer. His experience in a very young team has been one of the many important factors that have helped them challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Perhaps he sees his future elsewhere in a year’s time, additionally, if he changes his mind it gives manager Mikel Arteta enough time to revive contract talks and give him a new deal.