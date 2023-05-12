Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in full-back reinforcements in the summer and they have identified the Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne as a potential option.

The 27-year-old Belgian defender has done well for the Foxes since joining the club and Arsenal scouts have been monitoring him recently. A report from the Mirror claims that Mikel Arteta wants more quality and depth in the right-back position.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and Cedric Soares has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club. The Portuguese defender is currently on loan at Fulham and he could leave the club permanently in the summer.

Arteta has had to use Ben White as a right-back this season but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central role. Signing a specialist right-back should be a top priority for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners will compete in the Champions League next year and they need to address their weaknesses in order to do well in the European competition.

Castagne could prove to be a useful option for them. The Belgian can operate as a right-back as well as a left-back. His versatility will be an added bonus. The 25-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the North London club.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for the defender and he is likely to be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.