Arsenal have been linked with a move for the French winger Moussa Diaby.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen this season scoring 14 goals and picking up 11 assists across all competitions.

According to a report from Evening Standard, Arsenal looked at the player during the January transfer window but the German outfit were willing to part with their prized asset midway through the season.

It seems that the Gunners are looking to make a move for Diaby this summer. However, they will face competition from the French outfit Paris Saint-Germain.

The French winger has two years left on his current contract with Bayer Leverkusen and the German outfit are set to demand a premium for his services. Apparently, the winger could cost around £65 million.

Diaby is a tremendous talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the ability to transform the Arsenal attack.

However, the Gunners already have players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka at their disposal. It would be difficult for Mikel Arteta to accommodate the 23-year-old as a regular starter in his first eleven.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to join the club without first-team assurances and it would be quite surprising if Arsenal decided to spend £65 billion on a player who is not a guaranteed starter for them.

The Gunners need to add more depth to their attack but they should look to sign a player who can be a backup option for Saka and Martinelli.

Alternatively, they could look to use Martinelli as a backup striker next season. However, that would be harsh on the Brazilian attacker given his performances this season.