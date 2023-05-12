Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Speaking in a press conference (as quoted by the club’s website) earlier this afternoon, Arteta cited their development, recruitment and style of play as some of their standout traits.

He stated, “They have a really clear vision, they’ve been ahead of many other clubs in the way they have handled and made decisions.

“The way they have developed players, recruited talent, the way they have set up the club, the people that they recruit as well is really impressive. I think they have done extremely well.

“The level of every organisation is much better than it was been before. The level of the players, the staff and the coaches – everything has improved. Physically it’s much more demanding, and every detail and every phase of play is dominated in the right way by every opponent.

“That makes the game fascinating because there are a lot of things that can go your way or not go your way in the small margins, and that is the Premier League right now for every team.”

The Gunners boss certainly knows that he has a challenge on his hands and the Seagulls will be looking to bounce back after their embarrassing defeat to Everton on Monday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side has been one of the surprise packages of the 2022/23 campaign, they’re targeting a European place this season and could well end up in either the Europa League or the Conference League.

For Arsenal, every game will be a cup final for them as they look to put pressure on Manchester City who are top of the Premier League table.

Arteta’s side are only a point behind City, who have a game in hand on them. Winning every possible remaining game is probably the only way Arsenal can win the league, but they’ll have to hope that Man City slip up along the way.