As takeover nears Man United are positioning themselves to rival Arsenal for England star

There could finally be some light at the end of a very long tunnel with news that Man United’s takeover could be close to moving to the next stage.

According to talkSPORT, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will soon start formal talks with the Glazer family even though sources have indicated he isn’t necessarily the ‘preferred’ bidder.

In any event, as the potential sale draws ever nearer, it means there’s a strong likelihood the Red Devils will be able to compete at the top table for transfers, with one particular player, who remains of interest to Arsenal, likely to occupy Erik ten Hag’s thoughts too.

West Ham star, Declan Rice, seems almost certain to move on this summer, and whilst David Moyes would like to keep him, he did note in his Friday pre-match press conference that the club captain and talisman could leave.

"We honestly hope that Declan stays" David Moyes says his focus is fully on keeping West Ham in the Premier League and admits the club are planning for life with or without Declan Rice ? pic.twitter.com/WQwnyP7Fer — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 12, 2023

The Guardian note that Man United are planning to rival the Gunners for the signature of the midfielder, with figures north of £100m being spoken about as a potential transfer fee.

Where Mikel Arteta could strike lucky is that it’s been well documented that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane remains ten Hag’s priority, and if United were to land him, the likelihood of them adding Rice too – £200m+ on just two players – is almost non-existent.

For the three clubs, the sooner Rice’s future is decided upon, the better for all concerned.