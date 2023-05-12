Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Italian international has been a key performer for Inter Milan and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from InterLive claims Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on the midfielder and they could look to make a move in the summer.

Apparently, Barella is valued at €80 million (£69.7m) and it remains to be seen whether the three clubs are prepared to stump up the cash in order to sign him.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Italian international as well.

Barella is undoubtedly one of the most impressive central midfielders in Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for clubs like Chelsea.

The Blues needs to add more quality in the middle of the park at the end of the season. Mateo Kovačić has been linked with a move away in the summer and the Blues will have to replace the Croatian international adequately. Barella could prove to be a superb acquisition for them.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been overly dependent on Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the park and the Brazilian midfielder needs more help next season. If Newcastle manage to secure Champions League qualification they will need a better squad to compete in Europe.

Barella would improve both teams next year.

As far as Liverpool and Real Madrid are concerned, the two clubs need to plan for the future, especially with key players like Luka Modrić and Jordan Henderson on the decline.

The reported asking price since quite steep but Barella is a player with tremendous quality and he could end up justifying the outlay in the long run.