Chelsea fans finally get some good news from the club after horrendous season

It’s been one of the worst seasons in recent memory for Chelsea Football Club, as they’ve stumbled from one disaster to another, each worse than the last.

Todd Boehly came riding into town as the saviour of the club after Roman Abramovich sold up, but he’s made poor decision after poor decision.

Sacking Thomas Tuchel – as it turned out for not allowing Boehly to bring his kids into the changing room during half-time, per talkSPORT – was the first.

Relieving Tuchel’s replacement, Graham Potter, of his duties didn’t go down too well either, especially when his replacement, Frank Lampard, took until his seventh game back in charge at the club on an interim basis to win his first game.

There was also the infamous trolling of Real Madrid which immediately blew up in Boehly’s face too.

?? "We're going to win 3-0!" ? Todd Boehly sends a message to Chelsea fans ahead of tonight's clash with Real Madrid… ? pic.twitter.com/1HplufULp2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2023

With a fortnight to go until the end of the 2022/23 season, Chelsea find themselves in a lowly 11th position and that isn’t what Boehly would’ve expected after spending €611m/£541m in two transfer windows, per transfermarkt, since taking over.

That much was admitted in an article on the official Chelsea website which actually contained some good news for the supporters.

The prices for the General Admission (GA) season tickets are to be frozen for the forthcoming campaign, with the club citing the form of the first-team and the cost of living crisis as reasons why the fans deserve a little better.