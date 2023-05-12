Chelsea keeping tabs on £52 million South American ace

Chelsea are interested in signing the Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte at the end of the season.

According to Jornal de Noticias (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal.

The midfielder has a €60 million (£52m) release clause in his contract and Sporting CP are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

Ugarte has been one of the best players at the club this season and he has excelled for Sporting CP in the European competitions. His performances against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season were highly impressive and it is no surprise that the likes of Chelsea are keen on signing him.

The Blues could lose N’Golo Kanté at the end of the season when his contract expires. The French international is yet to sign an extension with them. Chelsea must look to replace him adequately and Ugarte would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

The 22-year-old is excellent when it comes to breaking up the play and he could be an ideal fit alongside Enzo Fernandes. Ugarte is a hard-working player with a relentless work ethic. He will add drive, physicality and defensive cover to the side.

Chelsea need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and Ugarte seems tailor-made for them.

The player is likely to be on the radar of multiple other European clubs and Chelsea must look to move swiftly in order to fend off the competition and secure his services.